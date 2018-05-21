BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor James Levine is now facing new accusations.

Five more men have come forward accusing the acclaimed conductor of sexual misconduct.

In total, nine people have come forward with claims against him.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York City fired Levine back in March, saying they have evidence to support these claims.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)