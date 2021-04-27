Ex-BPD officer pleads guilty to getting $20K through overtime fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Boston police officer pleaded guilty to overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse, federal officials said Tuesday.

James Carnes (retired), 57, of Canton, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, getting $20,000, in federal court Tuesday. Carnes and eight other BPD officers were charged with overtime fraud in September 2020.

Carnes claimed to have worked shifts from 4 to 8 p.m. but routinely left at 6 p.m. or earlier, and also submitted timesheets saying he worked eight and a half hours of overtime while only actually working three or four hours of those shifts. The fraud occurred while BPD received federal Department of Justice grants, officials said.

