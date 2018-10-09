Ex-Mass. softball coach accused of soliciting child for sex in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts high school softball coach is facing charges after police say he communicated online with someone who he believed to be a child about sexual contact and then traveled to Nashua to meet them, officials said.

Michael Soby, 59, of Pelham, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday night after he attempted to meet the child for sex but was instead confronted by a detective, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Soby served as the varsity softball coach at Lexington Christian Academy earlier this year. The school said in a statement that he is no longer an employee there.

He was released on $500 cash only bail pending their arraignment Oct. 18 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Nashua police Det. Caleb Gilbert or the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)