Excited fans return to Gillette Stadium for Revs game

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - For the first time in more than a year, fans are cheering inside Gillette Stadium.

About 8,000 fans were allowed inside to watch the New England Revolution take on DC United on Saturday. Coronavirus restrictions meant all ticketing was done through mobile apps, all concessions were cashless and in to-go containers, and face coverings were mandatory.

The stadium had distanced seating for pods of spectators and tailgating was distanced too, and fans said they were just happy to attend a game.

“It’s great, I’m happy to be back to live sports,” said Tom Charltery.

