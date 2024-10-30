BOSTON (WHDH) - With just days to go before Election Day, our Exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris maintaining a large lead over former President Donald Trump in the Bay State.

Our latest poll shows Harris holding a 59 to 36 percent lead over Trump.

Emerson College pollster Spencer Kimball said, “Harris is well outside the poll’s margin of error and we expect Massachusetts to go blue,” though he noted Harris isn’t doing as well with male voters as Joe Biden did.

The poll also shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to cruise to victory. She held a 56 to 36 percent lead over Republican candidate John Deaton. Eight percent of voters said they were undecided.

As for the ballot questions, a majority, 54 percent of voters, said they’d like to get rid of the MCAS exam; 50 percent of voters are ready to make psychedelic drugs legal in Massachusetts, 44 percent say no; Voters appear poised to reject a ballot question to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, 51 percent say no to 42 percent in favor.

