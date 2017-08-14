Exeter Hospital reopens operating room after mystery odor

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — All areas of a New Hampshire hospital are open again, three days after a mysterious odor sickened 19 workers.

Nineteen staff members at Exeter Hospital were evaluated Friday morning after some complained of dizziness and nausea.

The hospital shut down an inpatient operating room and the emergency room directly above it. Authorities said a thorough investigation by the state hazmat team and the National Guard was completed Friday night, but officials weren’t able to determine the cause.

The emergency department reopened Saturday afternoon after extensive cleaning. The operating room reopened Monday morning.

