BOSTON (WHDH) - An expert in bridge failures tells 7NEWS the tragedy that occurred in Baltimore could happen anywhere huge container ships navigate below bridges.

And Baltimore isn’t the first example of something like this happening. Eighteen other US bridges have collapsed due to collisions between 1960 and 2015.

“We’ve known for decades that bridges such as this are vulnerable,” said Timothy Galaryk, who has spent decades inspecting and investigating bridge failures. He says the best way to prevent these kinds of collisions is to build protective structures around the bridge.

He called the tragedy in Baltimore “predictable” and said more will have to be done to ensure the waterway is safe.

