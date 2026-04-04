BOSTON (WHDH) - The fatal shooting of a man who allegedly attacked officers and an EMS clinician with a sword in Boston on Saturday is a reminder of the dangers that first responders face when responding to calls and the importance of training when making split-second decisions.

Law enforcement and securty expert Todd McGhee said of the shooting, “Law enforcement has been trained to implement any type of de-escalation protocols. It starts with a conversation, it starts with distancing you don’t want to be too aggressive with the response. But all of this is subject to the behavior of the individual. If there is a perception of serious bodily injury and or death that could be a major factor in law enforcement deploying lethal force or not.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Boston Emergency Medical Services said their focus “tonight remains on the two members of Boston EMS, including one of our BEST clinicians, who were treated and transported to the hospital after the incident on Hemenway Street in Boston. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association says the officers involved also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say EMS clinicians tried to help a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis inside his apartment before he emerged with a sword.

McGhee noted that responding to domestic disputes and mental health situations are often the most dangerous calls officers get.

“We have to take a 10 thousand foot view and look at all of the circumstances involving this call for service,” he said. “And again, it’s unfortunate that someone would have lost their life… but again we have to examine all the aspects.. all the layers to what law enforcement was dealign with in the moment.”

The incident remains under investigation.

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