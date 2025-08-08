MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Jellyfish stings have happened more this summer in the waters off Cape Cod.

Many swimmers near Mashpee, Falmouth, and other towns have been stung. Experts believe moon jellyfish are to blame.

The jellyfish travel in large groups, sometimes hundreds at once.

Researchers are trying to understand why there has been a rise in stings.

Experts say if you hear reports of jellyfish in the area it is best to stay out of the water.

