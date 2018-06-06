Extremely rare lobster found at local grocery store

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An extremely rare lobster was recently discovered at a grocery store in Westborough.

Roche Brothers posted a photo of the orange-colored crustacean on Facebook last week.

A genetic anomaly can cause 1 in every 10 million lobsters to be orange, blue, calico, or white, the grocery store noted.

The lobster is not for sale. It will be on display in the seafood department for anyone who wants to see the beautiful creature up close.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)