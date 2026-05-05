NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An FAA employee from Nashua was arrested and charged wtih threatening President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors said Dean DelleChiaie, 35, conducted various internet searches on his government work computer including how to get a gun into a federal facility and previous assassination attempts against the president.

According to the complaint, he was interviewed by sercret service agents in early February where he admitted to conducting those searches on his work computer and to owning three firearms, including a handgun he kept inside a safe at his home.

DelleChiaie is expected in court Tuesday morning.

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