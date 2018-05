Firefighter work to extinguish a blaze at the Livesey Memorial Club in Fairhaven. Courtesy Fairhaven Fire Department.

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - An athletic club in Fairhaven went up in flames early Sunday morning.

The fire, which destroyed the Livesey Memorial Club on Hopkins Street, was first reported about 4 a.m.

Fire crews from Mattapoisett and Acushnet provided mutual aid at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

