Fairy tale: Make-A-Wish helps 6-year-old transform into mermaid at Boston Childrens Hospital

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Workers at Boston Childrens Hospital and Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island made a 6-year-old’s dream come true by helping her become a mermaid Sunday.

Caitlin Hilton put on fins at the Weymouth Club and took a swim with two doctors who’ve been treating her for a life-threatening respiratory disorder at BCH. Dr. Alicia Casey said the swim offered its own kind of treatment.

“This is a huge deal, I haven’t seen her energetic and running around like this,” Casey said. “It’s almost like it’s working better than any of the other treatments we’ve been giving her.”

Caitlin said choosing her wish was easy, “because I love mermaids.” Her father said Caitlin’s energy despite her illness was inspirational.

“Caitlin just pushes through everything that life has thrown at her and it really helps teach the rest of us what it takes to get by,” Arthur Hilton said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)