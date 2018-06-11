Fall River child rapist sentenced to 8 to 10 years behind bars

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Fall river man who forcibly raped a 12-year-old girl was sentenced last week to serve eight to 10 years in state prison, authorities say.

George Wamboldt pleaded guilty in Fall Fiver Superior count last week with two counts of rape of a child and one count of unnatural acts on a person under 16, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

During the time of the rapes, Wamboldt was a Auxiliary Police Officer at the Fall River Police Department. He was dismissed from the program quickly after he was arrested.

In October of 2017, Wambolt pleaded guilty to the crimes he committed in Plymouth County. He received seven to eight year prison term. During his sentencing hearing, Judge Susan E. Sullivan announced that Wamboldt would not receive any credit for the days he has already served in prison. Because of this, Wambolt will serve the full eight to 10 year prison sentence.

His probation includes registering as a sex offender, submitting his DNA, having no contact with the victim, wearing a GPS monitoring device and attending sex offender counseling.

“I am pleased that this defendant was held accountable for this perverted behavior with a girl much younger than him. His position as auxiliary police officer at the time of these offenses is particularly disturbing,” Quinn said in a statement. “He will serve additional prison time on top of the sentence that he is serving in Plymouth County for other sexual offenses with the same victim.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)