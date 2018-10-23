FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River City Council will decide Tuesday whether to remove embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia from office.

The 26-year-old mayor was arrested and charged earlier this month with using investments in a company he formed as his “own personal ATM” to enjoy casinos and adult entertainment, buy a Mercedes, and pay down student loan debt.

A federal indictment alleges Correia collected more than $360,000 from investors to develop the SnoOwl app, which was supposed to help businesses connect with consumers, but he instead spent more than $230,000 of the investor funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle and advance his political career.

He has pleaded not guilty and says he will not resign.

