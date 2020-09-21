FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A house with historic value in Fall River is up for sale.

The Queen Anne Victorian mansion, once owned by Lizzie Borden, has been listed for $890,000, according to Zillow.

The 3,935-square-foot home built in 1887 features seven bedrooms, three and a half baths and six fire places.

The home also comes fully furnished.

Borden, who was acquitted of the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother, lived in this house until her death. The realtor ensured prospective buyers that this was not the house where the murders happened.

