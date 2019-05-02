Fall River man accused of placing hoax suicide call to VA hotline, making racist comments

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing a raft of criminal charges after police say he streamed himself live on social media making a hoax phone call to a Veteran Affairs Hotline during which he claimed to be contemplating suicide and disparaged the hotline staff member’s race and ethnicity, police said.

Officers responding to a call from the Veterans Affairs Hotline indicating that a man on Senate Road was threatening to commit suicide with a firearm spoke with Kenneth Fillion, 37, who initially provided them with a fake name, according to the Fall River Police Department.

During the investigation, police say Fillion admitted to making the prank call while streaming himself live on social media as a joke.

He was arrested after officers discovered that he had three outstanding warrants.

He was ordered held on $10,815 bail pending his arraignment Thursday in Milford District Court on charges including obstruction of justice, placing a false report to a public safety dispatch, threatening to commit a crime, committing a civil rights violation, and making terroristic threats.

