Fall River mayor arrested, charged with defrauding investors to fund ‘lavish lifestyle’

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Mayor Jaseil Correia has been arrested and charged with defrauding investors and using the funds to pay for a “lavish lifestyle” and a political campaign, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

Correia’s arrest, announced on Twitter Thursday morning, will be the focus of a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Breaking: mayor of Fall River is behind bars right now..arrested by the Feds…details from US attorney at 11am #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 11, 2018

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)