Fall River mayor arrested, charged with defrauding investors to fund ‘lavish lifestyle’

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Mayor Jaseil Correia has been arrested and charged with defrauding investors and using the funds to pay for a “lavish lifestyle” and a political campaign, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.
Correia’s arrest, announced on Twitter Thursday morning, will be the focus of a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
