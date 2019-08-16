Fall River police nab armed robbery suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old Rhode Island man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he robbed a Fall River gas station in June.

Detectives investigating a robbery at the Shell Gas Station on Plymouth Avenue spoke with a witness who said Donald Fox-Guin ran past them the night of the alleged incident, handed them a box of cigarettes, and then took off, according to a release issued by the department.

The witness said Fox-Guin had shaved his facial hair following the incident and told them where he could be found.

Upon seeing detectives, Fox-Guin ran and hid underneath a car but was quickly taken into custody near the Hartwell Commons on John Street, police said.

