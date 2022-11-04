FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was seriously injured in Fall River Friday night after being struck in a hit-and-run crash while conducting a traffic stop.

Fall River Police said it was just before 8 p.m. when the officer was hit during the stop in the area of Robeson and Declar streets.

Witnesses told 7NEWS the officer was dragged some distance by the vehicle after being hit. A spokesperson for the police department said the officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, though his exact status was not known as of 9:30 p.m.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Division, Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the Uniform Division, according to the spokesperson.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511. Those who wish to give info anonymously can call via 508-672-TIPS (8477).

