Fall River police searching for home invasion suspects who threatened woman holding baby

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are searching for suspects after a woman said three men broke into her house on Monday and held a gun against her head while she was holding her 2-year-old child in her arms.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Barnes Street about 1 p.m. spoke with the victim, who said three men had just kicked down her apartment door and forced her and her boyfriend to the floor while pointing black handguns at them.

The woman said she was holding her 2-year-old child when the men broke in.

The woman said her boyfriend was knocked unconscious in a bedroom and she was pistol-whipped when she went to check on him.

The victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as three tall, skinny black men who were dressed in all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police at 508-324-2796.

Anonymous tips can be called into 508-672-8477.

