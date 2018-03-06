FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Residents in Fall River will vote on a funding proposal for a new high school.

The $263 million project would replace Durfee High School, which officials said is functionally obsolete.

The building sustained major damage after a pipe burst in January.

Officials said there are also leaking ceilings, rusted walls and other safety hazards.

If the measure is passed, the new school would open in 2021.

