PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of customers were without power in Peabody after a tree fell on a main distribution line on Tuesday morning.

The tree fell behind the YMCA in the area of Centennial Drive, leaving about 2,000 people without power around 8:30 a.m., according to Peabody Municipal Light Plant.

The power has since been restored.

No additional information has been released.

