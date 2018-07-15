Fallen Weymouth police officer remembered as ‘family man,’ committed to his community

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – Heartbroken colleagues of Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna are remembering the Army veteran as a “family man” who always wanted to be a cop and was committed to protecting the community he swore to serve.

“Officer Chesna is an Army veteran, in fact he joined the military to help open the door to getting this job,” Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said, adding that Chesna was a “family man” who would often show up to work early.

Chesna leaves behind a wife and two daughters, ages 4 and 9.

Chesna, 42, a six-year member of the force, was just finishing up his midnight shift when he was shot and killed by 20-year-old Emmanuel Lopes Sunday morning, according to police. Lopes is also accused of killing an innocent bystander who was sitting in a nearby home.

A memorial outside Weymouth police station continued to grow Sunday night.

