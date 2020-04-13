Falling tree cuts Hanover house in half

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old woman is shaken up but unhurt after a tree cut her house in half after being toppled by 70 mph winds in Hanover on Monday.

The woman, who lives alone, was in another part of the house when the tree fell. The house and the neighborhood lost power during the day’s heavy winds.

Family members said the tree had been worrisome for some time, but they did not have the money to have it removed.

