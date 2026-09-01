FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth man is facing attempted murder charges for an alarming assault involving a baseball bat and a box cutter.

Police said a man was seriously hurt when he was hit and cut.

The incident happened early Monday morning in the Jenkins Pond area.

Investigators said the suspect also threatened the victim with a bow and arrow.

He is being held without bail.

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