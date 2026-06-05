FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The sound of someone creeping around his Mashpee home woke Ronald Gangemi Monday night.

“I could hear this loud sound,” Gangemi said.

Those sounds were footsteps. Gangemi said the stranger opened an unlocked door and walked inside.

“I just yelled at him ‘get out of here! I’m gonna shoot you!’ and he was gone,” Gangemi. “After that I called the police immediately, and they found him down the street.”

Police arrested Neil O’Flaherty. Officer say they also linked O’Flaherty, 27, to a home break-in in Falmouth a week before.

“Its a very frightening think that it happened,” Katie Parsons said, a neighbor. “It sounded like a very random act.”

Parsons lives in the Falmouth neighborhood where the crime happened.

Police say O’Flaherty entered a couple’s home through a bedroom window.

Court paperwork revealed the woman told the police that the suspect, “suddenly grabbed her from behind, dragged her to a couch in the living room and attempted to kiss her.”

She tried to get away but told officers that the man “pushed her to the floor and placed a blanket over her face.”

O’Flaherty now faces several charges including assault with intent to murder.