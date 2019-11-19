Family: Beloved dog euthanized after being crushed by package thrown by FedEx delivery driver

(WHDH) — A tiny Yorkshire Terrier had to put down after it was crushed by a large package that was thrown by a FedEx delivery driver.

Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin told KCAL-TV that their beloved four-pound pet named Cooper was sunbathing in the backyard of their Venice, California, home when the delivery driver threw the package over a fence, crushing the small dog.

“I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Galin told the news outlet.

The couple opted to euthanize Cooper due to serious lung and liver injuries.

In a statement, FedEx said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident.”

FedEx also said it would take “appropriate action” based on the outcome of an investigation.

Napier told the news outlet that she’s not satisfied with FedEx’s response to the incident.

“I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages,” she said.

Napier also said that the heavy package would have had caused “very severe damage” if it had hit a person.

It’s not clear what was in the package.

