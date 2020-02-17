Family: Beloved dog survives attack after electric collar zaps coyote in Mendon

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mendon family believes their dog was saved from mauling by a coyote when the pooch’s electrical collar gave the attacker a shock

The Byrne family said they’ve never seen a coyote in decades of living in Mendon, but footage from their surveillance cameras early Sunday morning show one of the animals walking into their back yard — where the family’s two Shih Tsus were running around.

The dogs initially ran away, but then 3-year-old Brody charged the coyote, realizing too later her 13 pounds were no match for the wild animal. The coyote carried Brody off into the woods, but AJ Byrne said he thinks it didn’t get far.

“The coyote got the collar in its mouth. so it took her across the fence line, [and I] assume zapped the coyote, and dropped her,” Byrne said.

The family didn’t realize Brody had escaped until a neighbor called. They found her four hours later in the cold and with bite marks on her neck, but alive.

“When we found she was there we literally fell to the ground we were so relieved,” said Aidyn Byrne.

Brody has since been treated by a vet and will recover. And the Byrnes say their dogs will never go out without leashes again.

“You don’t realize how much you love a pet til it’s almost gone,” said AJ Byrne. “I didn’t realize that, but the impact it had … we didn’t want to face the day thinking that she was dead.”

