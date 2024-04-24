FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 30-year-old man who was found dead behind a shopping plaza where he worked in Framingham.

Anthony Lopez is described as family and friends as a loving father, partner, and a great friend. His body, investigators say, was found with obvious signs of trauma near the dumpsters at the Shoppers World plaza. The DA’s office says he worked at the Hot Table Restaurant.

Friends and family members stopped by the scene of the crime, where a growing memorial of candles and flowers could be seen.

Among them was his ex-girlfriend and Monica Thompson. The two were friends as teens and dated for 5 years.

“He was funny. He was very funny. If you ever saw him just walking out with headphones on, he would be singing out loud,” she said.

Lopez leaves behind a 7-year-old son.

Anyone with information is asked to call Framingham police.

