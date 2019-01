WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts National Guard honored a fallen hero on Tuesday.

The family of Sgt. Michael Chesna accepted his Purple Heart award at Weymouth Police Department.

Chesna was killed in the line of duty in July when a suspect stole his gun and opened fire.

The Purple Heart award honors Chesna for his service.

