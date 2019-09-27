Family of Leonel Rondon offering their condolences to those impacted by gas leak

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Merrimack Valley is still healing from the impact of last year’s gas disaster and one family is forever changed because of it.

The family of Leonel Rondon is offering their condolences to those impacted by Friday’s gas leak.

The 18-year-old was killed in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions last year. His family says he had a bright future ahead of him and was set to graduate high school.

Rondon was killed when a house om Chickering Road exploded. Two friends who were in the car were also hurt when a chimney fell on top of it.

The attorney for the Rondon family released a statement that read in part, “I can tell you whenever they hear of a gas incident, whether in the commonwealth or anywhere else in the region, feelings of distress, helplessness and grief are inevitable.”

The attorney also says the family’s thoughts and prayers are with all the other family affected by Friday’s gas leak.

