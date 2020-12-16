Family reunited with firefighters who rescued them from burning Boston apartment building

BOSTON (WHDH) - A family who were recently rescued from their burning apartment building in Boston’s South End received a surprise from firefighters Tuesday.

Alicia Soto recalled the terrifying moments she and her two young daughters spent waiting for help on a balcony as their West Newton Street apartment building burned on Dec. 2.

“I thought we were going to die,” she said through a sign language translator. “I really did before we got out. I was very scared.”

Now, two weeks later, they were able to reunite with their rescuers.

“It feels really good to finally meet them,” Soto said through the translator.

Liam Pero was the firefighter who carried Soto’s baby and 7-year-old daughter down the ladder.

“I was talking to her the whole way down and the older one was like, ‘Wow, I am up high,'” Pero recalled.

The firefighters said it’s not every day that they get to meet the people they help.

“This is an extraordinary rescue and we are glad that we could meet her and her daughters and help them out,” Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said.

Along with the reunion, the firefighters also brought the family gifts and money.

Soto said that the presents were a big surprise and that they are grateful for the help as they work to rebuild their lives.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)