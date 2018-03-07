Family says they bought cereal at Walmart that expired in 1997

(WHDH) — One family is stressing the importance of checking the expiration date on food after buying and eating a box of cereal at Walmart that they say expired 21 years ago.

ABC7 Denver reports that a Colorado family bought a box of Quaker Oats Cereal with an expiration date that looked like “February 22, 1997.”

Anthea Carelse says she didn’t check the expiration date on the box until her family started eating the cereal and noticed that it tasted odd.

“I had about two bites, and that was it,” Carelse told the news outlet.

The particular cereal apparently contained oats, honey and raisins.

The family is awaiting a response from Walmart, according to the report.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)