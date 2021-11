BOSTON (WHDH) - Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston is not hosting the Blink! holiday light show this year.

In years past, the show has featured thousands of twinkling lights set to Christmas music.

The attraction was also canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 20-foot tree has been set up in the Quincy Market rotunda for people to enjoy.

