BOSTON (WHDH) - Faneuil Hall Marketplace held its annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday, kicking off the festive season with joy, music, and community spirit.

Santa Claus and Miss Boston 2025 made a special appearance, accompanied by representatives from Make-A- Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which grants life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

This year, a child from Make-A-Wish had the honor of helping to flip the switch, illuminating the beautifully adorned 50-foot holiday tree. This year’s tree, hand-picked from Cadillac, Northern Michigan, was provided by the family-owned Egan Acres Tree Farm. It arrived earlier this month and will be decorated by Red Nose Holiday Lights & Decor with over one mile of lights and 900 ornaments.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace said, “As we come together to celebrate the holidays at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, we are reminded of the spirit of our community. This is a moment to come together, share the joy of the season, and embrace the vibrant culture that makes Boston so special. We’re proud to continue our tradition with the support of our local partners, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to join in the celebration.”

The event will feature DJ Mic Stylz and was emceed by 7’a Amaka Ubaka.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)