FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Dynamite is the big hit for the Korean Pop (K-Pop) group, BTS. Their die-hard fans expect two “Dynamite” shows at Gillette.

“They’re so great, and they’re so kind,” Larkin Stanbery said, from Wilmington, North Carolina. “They love their fans; it’s so genuine.”

Stanbery is happy to be with her mom and dad to see their favorite band. They flew in from Wilmington.

“I’ve been into them since 2018, Savannah Gizaw said. “I’m just really excited.”

The stage is set for Gillette. The unique X-shape allows band members to dance up runways and get close to fans with field stats.

Eight hours before the show, fans were lining up for their merch. The official BTS light stick was the top seller inside the tent.

“I think it’s really part of the fandom culture,” Maijun Jamdee said, a BTS fan. “It brings a sense of unity when you have one.”

The seven young men who make up BTS have become quite the sensation since the band debuted 13 years ago. This is BTS’ first tour since they paused in 2022 to serve South Korea’s mandatory military service.

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