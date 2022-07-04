BOSTON (WHDH) - Hours before the first Boston Pops show in three years, the green grass of the Esplanade was a colorfully medley of towels, lawn chairs and umbrellas.

And everywhere you turned, it seemed there was someone from a different corner of the globe.

Visitors from Ohio, Wisconsin and as far away from the Netherlands were among those that shared their excitement for the night with 7NEWS. Even if it’s a bit different than what they remember.

“I’ll tell ya, I came in 1988 and not a piece of grass was showing,” said one woman from Wisconsin.

Some had fans that had traveled hundreds of miles and had been parked on the Esplanade since the early morning in order to secure a premium location for the show.

“We drove in from Ohio. Just us two. He invited us front row, since we were dressed appropriately.” said a woman, gesturing to a stars-and-stripes clad man dozing beside her.

Concert-goers parked on the esplanade kept themselves occupied by playing games, taking a nap and reading books as they waited for the sun to dip.

