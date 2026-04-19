HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The excitment is building in Hopkinton, on Boylston Street, and in cities and towns along the route as fans and runners gear up for the 130th Boston Marathon.

More than 30,000 people will take part in the marathon this year, including athletes from right here in Boston and from around the world.

For some, it’s their first time taking on the course.

Lisa Squiers said of her first Boston Marathon, “My first time running in boston. it’s really exciting amazing atmosphere. It’s really overhwelmning kind of in a good positive way.”

Temperatures are expected to dip by the time the starter’s gun fires — but runners we spoke with said they’re ready.

Squiers said, “We are from Maine, this is OK. We’ve got gloves, we’ve got hats, and just the crowds will keep everybody warm.”

Sam Bigelow says this is his second time running.

“There’s just so much energy… all 26 miles there’s people lining the course, cheering for you..somehow a lot of them even know your name and are yelling it out.”

He added his dream is to run the race with kids someday.

Even though it will be chilly for the race, organizers say leave the big blankets at home because they’re not allowed. The less you carry, the faster you’ll get through security checkpoints to watch the race.



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