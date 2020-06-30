‘Farewell Carolina, hello New England’: QB Cam Newton confirms he’s joining Patriots in hype video

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Veteran quarterback Cam Newton posted a hype video on Youtube on Monday night, confirming that he is joining the New England Patriots after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton’s video, titled “Farewell Carolina, Hello New England,” was shared one night after multiple NFL reporters broke the news that he was joining the Patriots on a one-year contract.

In the video, Newton addressed rumors of him wanting out of Carolina, saying, “Don’t believe the hype. I never once, and I’ll say this, never once wanted to leave Carolina. Don’t let them make you believe. It was their decision.”

Newton went on to thank Carolina fans for supporting him over the years as memorable highlights played before he flashed up a Patriots logo with text that read, “Let’s get to work.”

New England star Julian Edelman posted a photo on Tuesday of him and Newton in a Patriots jersey with a caption that read, “Newton, Massachusetts, #LetsWork.”

Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns in his career.

He’s added another 4,806 rushing yards to go along with 58 touchdowns by way of his legs.

The Patriots have not shared the financial terms of Newton’s contract.

