(CNN) — The Del Taco fast food chain is well known for their crinkle cut fries. Now they are selling bars of soap that smell like the potato treat.

The new lightly-scented soap is called “Eau De French Fry.”

Customers won’t find the soap on the menu. The soap is only available for purchase online at Del Taco’s website.

The bars are priced at $3.95.

