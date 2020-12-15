Fast-moving fire destroys house in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a fire destroyed a Hingham home Tuesday, but they said no one was hurt in the fast-moving blaze.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at a Main Street home shortly before 1 p.m. and found the fire fully involved, according to Chief Steve Murphy. No one was injured but the home was a total loss, he said.

“Obviously anytime anyone loses a house and their entire possessions is very difficult for a family, it’s even worse when it’s this close to the holidays,” Murphy said.

Family, friends and neighbors were assisting the residents of the house. Firefighters are investigating how the blaze began.

