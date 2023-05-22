WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Waltham after a victim was discovered by police early Monday morning.

Both the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Waltham Police Department said an investigation was underway after officers were called to Lyman Street around 1:30 a.m. and discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Life saving measures were performed on scene,” a news release from the DA’s office stated. “The victim was transported to Lahey Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Police remained at the scene collecting evidence throughout the morning. By the time investigators left the area around 9 a.m., a vehicle could be seen nearby with a bullet hole marked off on a passenger door and a smashed rear window.

According to officials, no arrests have been made in the case yet.

The DA’s office asks that anyone with information on the incident call Waltham PD at 781-314-3550 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)