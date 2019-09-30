Father, 2 young children found safe in disabled boat off coast of Scituate

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and his two young children were found safe off the coast Scituate early Monday morning after they failed to return home from a boat trip.

The Coast Guard launched a search for 39-year-old Mike Ryan, his two children, ages 5 and 6, and their white 20-foot Wellcraft more than 12 hours after the family departed from the Plymouth boat ramp around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The family and their disabled boat were located before 4 a.m. Monday off the coast of Scituate.

There were no reported injuries.

A boat crew towed the Wellcraft back to shore.

#Update The family and their boat have been located off Scituate, MA with no injuries reported. A boat crew from STA Point Allerton is en route to tow the disabled Wellcraft to shore. The MH-60 will remain on scene until other crews arrive. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 30, 2019

