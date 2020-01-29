Father of teen injured in deadly Pembroke crash files lawsuit against suspected drunken driver

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a teenager who suffered serious injuries in a Pembroke crash that killed her friend has filed a lawsuit against the suspected drunken driver accused of hitting the car she was riding in.

Gary Zemotel filed the civil complaint Monday in Plymouth Superior Court on behalf of his daughter, 13-year-old Kendall.

Kendall was hospitalized with serious injuries on Dec. 29 after prosecutors say the Subaru hatchback she was riding in on Route 139 was struck by a Hi-Way Safety Systems, Inc. truck driven by 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell, of Marshfield.

Her fellow passenger, 13-year-old Claire Zisserson, was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the hatchback, a 50-year woman, also sustained serious injuries.

Goodsell is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to charges including manslaughter while operating while under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury, driving with an open container, negligent driving, failing to stop, improper passing, speeding and committing a marked lanes violation.

