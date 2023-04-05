BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal agents went to the wrong room and detained the wrong person during a Department of Defense training exercise in a Boston hotel on Tuesday, the FBI confirmed.

In a statement, the FBI said the incident happened around 10 p.m. while the FBI’s Boston Division was aiding the Department of Defense in an exercise “to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment.”

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI said.

A Boston police report said the incident happened at the Revere Hotel. 7NEWS sources said the person who was mistakenly detained is a pilot for Delta Air Lines.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to the FBI.

The FBI said Boston police were called to confirm the situation was a training exercise.

The Boston Police Department’s report filed after the incident described the response. It said officers responded to the hotel 12:20 a.m. where they were “met by law enforcement agents conducting a training exercise inside the building.”

“Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously,” the FBI said. “The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate.”

Delta also shared a statement on Wednesday, saying “We are looking into reports of an alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people.”

“We have nothing further to share at this time other than to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people,” Delta said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)