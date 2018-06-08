FBI releases surveillance images of Boston bank robbery suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI’s Bank Robbery Task Force has released surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a Santander Bank in Boston earlier this week.

The suspect, described as being 6 feet tall with a slender build, blonde hair and a tattoo on his right arm, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans. He is estimated to be between the ages of 30 and 35, according to the FBI.

The man allegedly robbed the Santander Bank at Tremont and Beacon streets on Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the FBI’s Bank Robbery Task Force at 857-386-2384.

