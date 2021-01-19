FBI still trying to ID dozens of people in connection with Capitol riot

Protestors storm the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Photo by Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is turning to the public for help identifying dozens of individuals in connection with the rioting and violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

The FBI says it’s accepting any tips and digital media that depicts illegal activity at the Capitol building and surrounding areas on Jan. 6.

A slew of people who were among the Pro-Trump mob that stormed the building have already been charged, including Riley June Williams, a woman who allegedly took a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Anyone with information on the suspects pictured below is urged to submit information here or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

