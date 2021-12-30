The United States Food and Drug Administration authorized two new over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

It’s part of the Biden administration’s commitment to increase access to COVID-19 testing.

The Roche and Siemens at-home tests went through the administration’s new accelerated review program.

The tests are the first to gain FDA authorization through the program, which is set to bring tens of millions of new tests per month to the U.S.

In late October, the Department of Health and Human Services announced the administration would invest $70 million for more at-home tests.

Last week, Biden announced new actions to ensure Americans have access to free testing, including convenient at-home tests.

Biden committed to buy half a billion at-home tests which will be provided to Americans for free starting in January.

It comes as coronavirus cases are surging once again due to the omicron variant.

A testing shortage left many struggling to get tested just days before the Christmas holiday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)