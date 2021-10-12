A cereal sold at Walmart is being recalled for high levels of arsenic, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

Maple Island Inc. is recalling three lots of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal it manufactures for Walmart after FDA sampling found they tested above the guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic, officials said. No illnesses have been reported so far.

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging. The recalled lots include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)